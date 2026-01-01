Metal
87 playlist(s)
Entreno
453 views
Death metal
21K views
power/symphonic/progressive metal
1.1K views
Metal
7.9K views
The Commanders Playlist
780 views
Rock kills stress
1.2K views
Winter 2026
432 views
relaxing rock
988 views
Mellow Metal Bangerz
1K views
Guitar Rock
7.7K views
black metal
15K views
The best metal music
29K views
rock mocniejszy
26K views
Power Metal + Future metal
514 views
Crazy sleep
1.4K views
80's Heavy Metal
260K views
рок тяжкеньке
3.4K views
Into the Death
4.2K views
Depressing
1.5K views
30 greatest black metal bands
225K views
Metal
7K views
Metal Breakdowns 2025
728 views
Rock2000
32K views
the best of thrash metal
22K views
work out music
20K views
Death
13K views
metalcore
13K views
Hard Rock Playlist
3.3K views
Grunge
404 views
Heavier
7.9K views
At the show! Rock/Metal Edition
30K views
Work Out
28K views
Songs for traveling
2.3K views
80s Hair Metal Playlist
36K views
런닝 헤비메탈
372 views
Punk butch
894 views
Death mix
12K views
Alternative,death,metal Core
2.2K views
Metal Mix 666 Black Metal🤘
1.6K views
Headbanding
815 views
Metal
49K views
Thrash Metal Essentials
26K views
suffer in silence
8.3K views
Rock
4K views
running
279 views
Zach's Alt/Indie Picks of 2025!
684 views
Something Noisy
367 views
Rock Diversos
165 views
Power Metal 2022
10K views
Best of Extreme Metal
691 views