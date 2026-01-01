Metal

87 playlist(s)

Golden Gods of Metal

Golden Gods of Metal
Metal Hotlist

Metal Hotlist
Blasphemous In Black

Blasphemous In Black
Harder Than Hell

Harder Than Hell
Deathcore Apocalypse

Deathcore Apocalypse
New Metal

New Metal
The Metal Moshpit

The Metal Moshpit
Metalcore Meltdown

Metalcore Meltdown
Uppercut

Uppercut
True Metal Warriors

True Metal Warriors
Thrash Metal Shred

Thrash Metal Shred
Hard Rock

Hard Rock
Running to Metal

Running to Metal
Essential Heavy Metal

Essential Heavy Metal
'00s Metal

'00s Metal
Metal Hits

Metal Hits
Modern Metal Ballads

Modern Metal Ballads
Foundations of Metal

Foundations of Metal
Heavy Metal Workout

Heavy Metal Workout
Alternative Metal Workout

Alternative Metal Workout
Crypt of Death

Crypt of Death
Hair Metal Hedonists

Hair Metal Hedonists
Heavy Gauge

Heavy Gauge
Nu Metal Revolution

Nu Metal Revolution
Heavy Industry

Heavy Industry
Nu-Metal Rage

Nu-Metal Rage
New Metal

New Metal
'80s Metal

'80s Metal
Melodeath Masters

Melodeath Masters
Mellow Metal

Mellow Metal
Heavy Hitters

Heavy Hitters
'90s Metal

'90s Metal
Swords & Sorcery

Swords & Sorcery
POST-

POST-
Metal Hits 2025

Metal Hits 2025
Japan Metal

Japan Metal
'10s Metal

'10s Metal
Entreno

Entreno

453 views

Death metal

Death metal

21K views

power/symphonic/progressive metal

power/symphonic/progressive metal

1.1K views

Metal

Metal

7.9K views

The Commanders Playlist

The Commanders Playlist

780 views

Rock kills stress

Rock kills stress

1.2K views

Winter 2026

Winter 2026

432 views

relaxing rock

relaxing rock

988 views

Mellow Metal Bangerz

Mellow Metal Bangerz

1K views

Guitar Rock

Guitar Rock

7.7K views

black metal

black metal

15K views

The best metal music

The best metal music

29K views

rock mocniejszy

rock mocniejszy

26K views

Power Metal + Future metal

Power Metal + Future metal

514 views

Crazy sleep

Crazy sleep

1.4K views

80's Heavy Metal

80's Heavy Metal

260K views

рок тяжкеньке

рок тяжкеньке

3.4K views

Into the Death

Into the Death

4.2K views

Depressing

Depressing

1.5K views

30 greatest black metal bands

30 greatest black metal bands

225K views

Metal

Metal

7K views

Metal Breakdowns 2025

Metal Breakdowns 2025

728 views

Rock2000

Rock2000

32K views

the best of thrash metal

the best of thrash metal

22K views

work out music

work out music

20K views

Death

Death

13K views

metalcore

metalcore

13K views

Hard Rock Playlist

Hard Rock Playlist

3.3K views

Grunge

Grunge

404 views

Heavier

Heavier

7.9K views

At the show! Rock/Metal Edition

At the show! Rock/Metal Edition

30K views

Work Out

Work Out

28K views

Songs for traveling

Songs for traveling

2.3K views

80s Hair Metal Playlist

80s Hair Metal Playlist

36K views

런닝 헤비메탈

런닝 헤비메탈

372 views

Punk butch

Punk butch

894 views

Death mix

Death mix

12K views

Alternative,death,metal Core

Alternative,death,metal Core

2.2K views

Metal Mix 666 Black Metal🤘

Metal Mix 666 Black Metal🤘

1.6K views

Headbanding

Headbanding

815 views

Metal

Metal

49K views

Thrash Metal Essentials

Thrash Metal Essentials

26K views

suffer in silence

suffer in silence

8.3K views

Rock

Rock

4K views

running

running

279 views

Zach's Alt/Indie Picks of 2025!

Zach's Alt/Indie Picks of 2025!

684 views

Something Noisy

Something Noisy

367 views

Rock Diversos

Rock Diversos

165 views

Power Metal 2022

Power Metal 2022

10K views

Best of Extreme Metal

Best of Extreme Metal

691 views